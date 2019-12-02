Births
To Nadia Marie Marshall of New Castle and Justin Allen Joseph Martin of New Castle, a son on Nov. 28, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
State police
•DUI. Police initiated a traffic stop at 12:18 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 200 block of 1st Street in Ellwood City Borough on a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Patricia Ann Tollari, 45, of Ellwood City because she failed to maintain a single lane of traffic. Upon further investigation it was determined that Tollari may have been under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. She was transported to UMPC Jameson for chemical testing and was later released to a sober driver. Charges will be filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright Jr. The investigation continues.
