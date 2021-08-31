District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Anthony Panella, 51, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Abigail M. Myers, 20, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Glenn Lewis Hedrick, 29, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Cecil Eugene Roof Jr., 37, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with 50 counts of child pornography.
•Dayon Burrell, 21, of Rochester, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Deanna Nicole Treece, 39, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodily injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael A. Dillow, 38, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with violation of construction code act.
State police charged the following:
•Alyssa Haley Kauffman, 27, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Manny Vincent Dipietro, 21, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and failure to keep right.
•Christopher Michael Pagley, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, careless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Prestina L. Currie, 32, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license, operating vehicle without required insurance, operating vehicle without valid inspection, obscured plates and violating hazard regulation.
