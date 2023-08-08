Correction
Local. A letter written to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas from a therapist at People in Need, referencing Jonathan Priano, who was convicted of a sex offense and sentenced Thursday, stated only that Priano has an active case there and is scheduled to attend sessions monthly. The News incorrectly reported that the document, referenced in court by presiding Judge John W. Hodge, was in support of Priano.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Josiah W. Perkins, 21, theft, receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling at night.
•Leonard M. Wilder Jr., 44, simple assault and harassment.
•Emory Reed Pribble, 44, of New Castle, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
•Michael Patrick Quear, 29, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Mark R. Mitten, 62, of New Castle, four DUI-related charges.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Rick B. Lumley, 53, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael James Salvetti, 43, of New Castle, charged by state police with altered/forged or counterfeit plates, marijuana possession, possession of a contraband substance.
