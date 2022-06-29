Births

To Joseph Bucker and Shawn Snyder, a son on June 23, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

Kelly Garcia, 36, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly house.

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

Ellwood City police charged:

Joseph A. Reynolds, 36, of Harmony, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Scott Maine, 51, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest and driving at an unsafe speed.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

Neshannock Township police charged the following:

Jennie Alexa Stephenson, 44, of New Castle, false alarm to agency of public safety, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Tessa C. Johnson, 26, of New Castle, two counts of hindering apprehension/prosecution.

