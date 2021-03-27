Births
To Hunter Lee Wagler and Danielle Nicole Ryder of Sandy Lake, a son on March 25, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital.
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Rosemary Regina Damon, 25, of Edinburg, charged ty Neshannock Township police with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Laura Rotan, 33, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
•Brandon Christopher Smith, 22, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and disorderly conduct.
•Andrew Mercado, 33, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of harassment.
•Chad Rogers, 44, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Lindsey Lee Keating, 35, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving on sidewalk and careless driving.
•Charles J. Robinson Jr., 57, of New Castle, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Bret Conrad Baldelli, 38, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Adrianne Marie Lombardo, 39, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Darryl Lamount Jones, 34, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.