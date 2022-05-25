Correction
Local. Nancy Hines is superintendent of Penn Hills School District. Her last name was incorrect in a Page A1 story published online Monday and in Tuesday’s e-edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•John William Kinney, 76, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and six counts of restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Dakota G. Main, 19, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Kaitlynn Lee Clair Gilmore, 19, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, following too closely, reckless driving and careless driving.
•Natalie Renee Connell, 42, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Asia L. Lawson, 28, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Mika Yvonne Ross, 21, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Bradley Steven Ward, 39, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Shannon Lee Nulph, 45, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, fog lamps, regulation bumper required, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Mary Marie Cole, 44, of New Castle, five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, disorderly conduct, careless driving and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•David Walter Noviello, 57, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jamie Lynn Pezzuti, 43, of New Castle, fourteen counts each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and deliver/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, driving with license suspended, signaling improperly and disorderly conduct.
•Christopher John Gallo, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of dealer registration plate, display unauthorized certificate of inspection, no rear lights, improper muffler and failure to use safety belt.
•Amber Irene Moorhouse, 34, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and signaling improperly.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Floyd Michael Hunter, 37, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance, registration expired, disorderly conduct and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ryan Patrick Callahan, 33, of East Palestine, Ohio, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to notify change in address.
•Jessica Lesher, of New Wilmington, charged by the Wilmington Area School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
The Laurel Area School District charged the following:
•Clyde Conner, 50, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Kelly Conner, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
