Correction
Letter to the editor. The New Castle Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program will run from June 1-Aug. 31. Patrons may sign up online, in person, by phone or at curbside beginning June 1. A letter from the library that appeared in Wednesday’s edition did not include the dates, nor did it name the following businesses as previous prize donors: The Confluence, Wilmington Road Dairy Queen, MCM Insurance/Brad Olson and Pokeberry Exchange.
Local. A Page A1 article in Mondays edition on the controversy over the use of cash bail and efforts to reform the bail system should have indicated that while the American Civil Liberties Union believes the state could improve the bail system without banning cash bail altogether, the organization does not oppose efforts to ban cash bail.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Lamarcus Robert Cleckley, 39, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault: 8-11 years older, sexual assault, indecent assaut forcible compulstion, indecent assault on person less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to minor.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Marcus A. Pilgrim, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts each of driving under the influence, aggravated assault and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of criminal attempt-escape, obstructing the administration of law/other government functions, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, resisting arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control devices and disregarding traffic lane.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Terry Joe Mason, 37, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Brian Mark Trimble, 48, of New Castle, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, having an improper muffler and obscured plates.
•Vanessa Marie Wright, 27, of New Castle, retail theft.
North Beaver Township police charged the following:
•Thomas Grannis, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Austin Compton Sims, 23, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Shenango Area School District charged the following:
•Jerome K. Hasson, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Genevieve Hasson, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Marriage licenses
Bernadette Teresa Rector and Joseph Dan Gierlach Jr.
Antoinette Avila and Aaron J. D’Alessandro
Everett Earl Barker Jr. and Vicki Lynn Mengel
Amanda Noel Brandt and Travis Michael Brown
Brandon Lee Conti and Gabrielle T. Jacobs
Jasmine Jefferson and Terrence McCaster
Edward Richard McLaren and Staci L. Watkins
Divorces
David E. Patxot, of Ellwood City, and Tanya T. Patxot, of New Castle.
Aline Hall, 34, of Kissimmee, Florida, from Jeremy A. Hall, 34, of Kissimmee. They were married Dec. 18, 2009.
David Carcaise, 57, of Las Animas, Colorado, from Leslie Jean Carcaise, 66, of New Castle. They were married June 3, 1989.
Patricia Marie Williams, of New Castle, from Bruce Matthew Williams, of Bessemer. They were married Oct. 5, 2002.
Michelle L. DePinto, 35, of New Castle, from Dominick A. DePinto, 31, of Boardman, Ohio. They were married June 19, 2015.
