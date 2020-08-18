Birth
To Justina Geiger and Michael Viccari, a daughter on Aug. 8, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Bruce Norman Moore, 37, of New Castle, illegal dumping on another’s property.
•Talisha Marie Dennis, 37, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 23, of New Brighton, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct. Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Nathanael Flatt, of Ellwood City, violation of borough ordinance.
•Emily S. Flatt, 37, of Ellwood City, violation of borough ordinance.
•Grant E. Shrewsbury, 23, of Ellwood City, unsafe structures.
State police charged the following:
•Margaret K. Gaines, 54, of Boardman, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of illegal parking within 50 feet of railroad track, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Michael P. Rihel Jr., 27, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, making repairs/selling offensive weapons, failure to notify change of address, careless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeremy Charles Minarik, 35, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with five counts each of failure to stop at stop sign and turning movements and required signals violation and one count each of stalking, harassment, careless driving, not yielding at roadway and parking improperly on two-lane highway.
•Christopher Robin Moore, 43, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Dolly Jean Barbara Brown, 37, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Rebecca Ann Silas, 33, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.