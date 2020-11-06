District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Maurice Frank Collier, 30, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Erik D. Koah, 34, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Robert L. Milone, 22, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•James Mathew Wetzel, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, having an improper muffler and no rear lights.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kelly Ruth Somora, 21, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly house.
