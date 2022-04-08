District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•John R. Barron, 82, of New Castle, two counts of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and one count of following too closely.
•Daniel M. Norton, 35, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Justice Lavar Clark, 21, of New Castle, conspiracy-receiving stolen property, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy-criminal mischief.
•Ronald Eugene Clark II, 49, of New Castle, conspiracy-receiving stolen property, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy-criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.