Births
To Drue and Brittny Flora, a son on Dec. 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Brandon Bury and Corrine Quinn, of Hermitage, a son, born Dec. 28, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Omareon Deshay Benson, 22, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person.
•Michael Anthony Thomas, 43, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearms not to be carried without a license.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Carter Donte Hollinger, 21, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with terroristic threats and simple assault.
