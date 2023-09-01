District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dajoi Traevon Taylor, 30, of New Castle, DUI and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle.
•Andrew M. Stigall, 26, of Youngstown, DUI.
•Bernard P. Thomas, 48, of New Castle, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property.
•Laura Rebecca Dale, 43, of New Castle, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to receive stolen property.
•Troy Daniel Wright, 30, of New Castle, DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Domenico Logalbo, 73, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal mischief and institutional vandalism.
