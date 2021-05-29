Police
•Accident. A Mack truck driven by Howard W. Helsel, 55, of Mercer, was southbound on Route 19 in Scott Township around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday when a tree fell onto electrical wires and caused them to fall onto the road into his path. His truck hit the downed lines. Helsel suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Penn Power was called to repair the lines. The truck was driven from the scene.
•Allen Jerome Supples, 58, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
