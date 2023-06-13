District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Keith R. Trimble, 28, of New Castle, two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, theft, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Kyle Harris, 24, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, reckless endangerment and prohibited firearms discharge.
•Joel D. Klenotic, 47, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, drug possession and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel L. Scarberry, 49, of Edinburg, DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brian J. James Jr., 21, of Youngstown, possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
