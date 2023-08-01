District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Joshua Robinson, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shawn Edward Nice, 38, of New Castle, charged by Union police with aggravated assault against a person less than 13, strangulation, child endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
