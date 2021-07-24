District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jomar Jones, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Jomar Jones, 30, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Jessica Marie Willis, 34, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shelea Marie Fish, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of endangering the welfare of children and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
Union Township police charged the following:
•David John Hyatt, 40, of Sharpsburg, retail theft and conspiracy-retail theft.
•Charlene S. Merten, 40, of Sharpsburg, retail theft and conspiracy-retail theft.
