Births
•To Tyler Jeffrey and Amanda Jean Thompson of Pulaski, a daughter on May 17, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. No injuries were reported when a car struck concrete in front of a house in Union Township around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Police reported a silver Ford sedan driven by Denzyl Jones, 52, of Farrell, was northbound on McClelland Avenue and as he proceeded through a three-way intersection, his car struck the concrete steps of a house at 1240 Rebecca St., damaging the stairway and railing. Jones’ car was towed. Police said he is to be cited for multiple traffic offenses.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jamie Lynn Pezzuti, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/pos- session of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWIGHT
•Terry Lee Kreiling, 58, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and theft by deception.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Colton M. Attisano, 21, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commmission with two counts of unlawful acts concerning licenses.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Towanda Johnette Wright, 49, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Miranda Nicole McKim, 26, of New Castle, theft by deception.
•Jessy James Roter, 28, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, vehicle registration suspended, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dondi D. Lawson, 29, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, intent to possess a con- trolled substance, driving without a license, vehicle registration suspended and failure to obey traffic control devices.
•William B. Brothers Jr., 61, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, careless driving, reckless driving and no rear lights.
•Carly Ann Orock, 30, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Goldie L. Savage-Snyder, 38, of New Castle, nuisance property.
•Zakery Alan Glaude, of New Castle, nuisance house and municipal solid waste ordinance.
