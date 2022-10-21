District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Patricia Jo Edmunds, 49, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Louis Lance, 41, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and no headlights.
•Amanda Lee Crowl, 37, of Ellwood City, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Anthony Eugene Alexander, 52, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Christy Marie Scavotto, 48, of Youngstown, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of endangering the welfare of children.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nelson Mo McAllister II, 46, of Pulaski, charge by state police with twenty counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse less than 16, statutory sexual assault-11 years older, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault on person less than 16.
