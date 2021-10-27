Births
To Taylor King of New Castle and Michael Brooks of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 23, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Courtney and Curtis Bretz of Pulaski, a son on Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Stacie Christina Shoaff of West Middlesex and David Ray Pearson II on West Middlesex, a son on Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Devaughn J. Smith, 24, of New Castle, charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and theft by unlawful taking.
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Matthew Allender, 56, of New Castle, burglary and criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking.
•Maynard Earl Daugherty, 56, of New Castle, burglary and criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking.
•Richard Baynes, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Gary Glenn Rue, 53, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Thomas Lentz Hall, 39, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Tammy L. Herb, 48, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Jason Allan Burkett, 35, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Alize Blair, 20, of Sharon, charged by Shenango Township police with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
