Births
To Richard Brown and Billie Jo Richman-Brown, a son on Aug. 15, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Christian and Vinci Schaffer, a son on Aug. 15, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Loraine Myers, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robert D. Clark, 23, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Antoine Deshawn Lockett, 18, of Detroit, charged by Union Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Clinton Thomas Gearhart, 46, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by state police with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to keep right, following too closely, failure to stop at stop sign, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop and give information or render aid and operating vehicle without required insurance.
