District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Zeenat Najee Stevenson, 32, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, simple assault.
•Maggy Mae Anthony, 25, of New Castle, theft, receiving stolen property, firearm not to be carried without a license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Dana Marie Stiffler, 42, of New Castle, contraband/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Emmit Guider, 31, of Akron, Ohio, attempted aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, attempted simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief.
•Miranda Ann Hookway, 31, of New Castle, theft by deception, receiving stolen property.
•Timothy Shriver of New Castle, terroristic threats, harassment
•Melvin Lee Montgomery, 70, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Martha M. Rouzzo, 47, of Ellwood City, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Lindsay Nicole Weller, 26, of Ellwood City, criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.