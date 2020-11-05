Corrections
Local. Rick Telesz’s farm, which hosted a visit Monday from Jill Biden, is in Washington Township. The municipality was incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Hit and run. A silver metal light pole was knocked over and holiday decorations on it were damaged around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on East Washington Street at the Diamond. Police were traveling at high speed during a chase when the car being pursued swerved and knocked over the pole at the base, leaving the wiring exposed. Penn Power taped off the pole base, police reported.
•Criminal mischief. A man was seen breaking a gate and punching windows at the bus transit station at 315 E. Washington St. around 11:50 a.m. Oct. 24. Police said charges are pending against the suspect.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Eric Clifford, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged:
•Daniel Palumbo, 63, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Dennis L. Campbell, 41, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Philip Waters, 48, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Alan H. Lutz, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Sharon Lynn Klein, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Zachary J. Capece, 21, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with disorderly conduct.
State police charged:
•Sophie Carmella Tofani, 19, of Transfer, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.
•Mario William Font Zayas, 21, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and failure to use safety belt.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Lilton Eugene Morris Jr., 47, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without required insurance and failure to carry license.
•Kylee M. Danus, 20, of Sharon, charged by Shenango Township police with simple assault, harassment and obstructing the administration of law/other government functions.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michael Kreitzer, of Wampum, property maintenance code violation.
Marriage licenses
Edward Robert Applegarth, 37, and Melissa Ann Venegas, 34
Dominique C. Camera, 25, and Anthony Raphael Digennaro, 36
Amanda Elizabeth Carcaise, 26, and Robert David Pedaline, 27
John Michael Cidila, 56, and Robin Lea Donovan, 55
Amanda Lynn Donitzen, 36, and James Wright Jessee, 37
Robert Allen Federer Jr., 26, and Angela Theresa Hulings, 37
Paige Elizabeth Gregg, 27, and Thomas Jude Perdian, 38
Karen Sue Herr, 29, and Colton Lee Woolsey, 30
Gary Charles Hill, 74, and Sharon Marie Lane, 63
Scott Richard Smith, 33, and Allison Renee Volpe, 28
Divorce
Jason R. Lutz, 39, of Ellwood City, from Candace A. Lutz, 38, of New Castle. They were married July 14, 2007.
Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Thomas Perod — Following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 5 years. He is to participate on a drug or alcohol treatment program and complete recommendations of that agency. The defendant is also to undergo available medical or psychiatric treatment and to enter and remain in a specific institution when required for that purpose. He is to pay court costs and fees of $5,430.25.
J. CRAIG COX
Zeenat Stevenson — Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $467.75 and fines of $200.
Tylan Huddleston — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 days to a maximum of 144 days with 144 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $816.75.
Devaughn Smith — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 days to a maximum of 12 days with 12 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,193.50 and fines of $100.
Lance Johnson Jr. — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,685.25 and restitution of $800.
JOHN W. HODGE
Steve Anderson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 15 days to a maximum of 6 months with 32 days served.
Jennifer Waters — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,490.75, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $323.25.
Brandon Samuels — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 10 days to a maximum of 1 year, 11 months and 29 days with 10 days served. He is to have a mental health evaluation and perform community service. He is to pay court costs and fees of $603.75.
ALL COURTS
Moved or continued: Kimberly McConnell, Tihry Gardner, Mikyia Diefenderfer
