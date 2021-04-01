District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Dana Jean Yerage, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Devon Andrew Sears, 24, of New Castle, charged by North Beaver Township police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kalin Damar Stewart, 34, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Conner McGill Dale, 20, of Fairfax, VA, charged by New Wilmington police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
