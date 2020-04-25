District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kaylan Bradley Taylor, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kortney Maureen May, 28, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Stephen Charles Mitcham, 41, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving and failure to stop and give information or render aid.
•Edward Leon Steiner, 36, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Samuel Paul Luptak Jr., 54, of West Middlesex, charged by Pulaski Township police with arrest prior to requisition.
