District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Adam Kenneth Clark, 34, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with contraband, possession of a contraband substance as an inmate and possession with intent to deliver.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joshua Robinson, 34, of New Castle, child endangerment and three counts of neglect to animals.
•Matthew Lyle Ludwig, 33, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Gary Michael Morini Jr., 33, of New Castle, criminal attempt of robbery that threatens immediate serious injury and terroristic threats.
•Junior Allen Meyers, 37, of New Castle, theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Evan Michael Gibbons, 29, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with carrying a concealed firearm without a license, three DUI-related charges, one count each of possession of a contraband substance, marijuana possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
