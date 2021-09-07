Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by James W. Johns, 78, of Harmony pulled out from Old Pittsburgh Road in Wayne Township at 11 a.m. Monday and collided with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica operated by Nancy A. Shanor, 70, of Ellwood City, who was northbound on Route 65. Neither driver reported any injuries, nor did a passenger in Shanor’s vehicle, 71-year-old George R. Shanor of Ellwood City. Wallace Towing removed both vehicles from the scene. Noga Ambulance the the Wayne Township and Wampum Borough fire departments assisted state police.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joshua Maurice Chandler, 28, of Wampum, simple assault and harassment.
•Marquent Whetzel, 39, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment.
•Glenn David Samuels III, 30, of New Castle, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Vincent Varano, 61, of Wind Gap, charged by municipal code enforcement with permitting growth of high vegetation and nuisance dangerous structure.
