Police
STATE
•Accident. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Amber Walker, 41, of New Castle, was northbound at a stop sign on Old Mercer Road at Route 208 in Wilmington Township around 8:45 a.m. Saturday when she proceeded into the path of a Subaru Crosstrek going west on Route 208. Walker's Jeep struck the Crosstrek that was driven by Tonya L. Hansen, 49, of Slippery Rock. Hansen suffered suspected minor injury. Walker is to be cited for a stop and yield sign violation.
•Accident. Police reported that Lori L. Kennedy, 43, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was negotiating a curve on Wampum Road in Wampum Borough when her Toyota Scion struck boulder rocks, then crossed both lanes and stopped in a field of grass. Police said she sustained possible injury but was not transported. She was cited for a lane violation.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
*Edward Dale Locke Jr., 21, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
*Greg A. Brown, 62, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
*DeAmonte Huddleston, 27, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
*Jerry Stewart Greenham, 70, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, driving with license suspended and driving with unsecured load.
State police charged the following:
*Kyrell K. Harris, 33, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, intent to possess a controlled substance, refuse inspection, Pennsylvania vehicle registration expired, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license and careless driving.
*Bruce M. Williams, 49, of Bessemer, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, use improper class of license, driving without a license and careless driving.
Common pleas sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
Cecil Roof Jr. — Following a guilty plea to two counts of child porn, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 18 months to a maximum of 36 months with 305 days served. He was also given probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $889.25.
Wesley Schlager — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,615.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $153.75.
J. CRAIG COX
Niko D'Ambrosia — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to perform 50 hours of community service. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $605.25.
Niko D'Ambrosia — Following a guilty plea to defiant trespass, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $634.75.
Dustin Shirley — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,295.25 and fines of $300.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Jacob Clemmer — Following a guilty plea to child pornography, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of four years with 16 days served. He was also given probation for four years. Following a guilty plea to two counts of assault on person less that 13 years of age, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years with 16 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $864.25.
Lawanda Harper — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one month to a maximum of 12 months with 122 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,729.75.
Lawanda Harper — Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $918.25 and restitution of $50.
Lawanda Harper—Following a guilty plea to criminal attempt-retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one month to a maximum of of 12 months with 122 days served. Following a guilty plea to defiant trespass, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1.052.25 and restitution of $177.84.
Melinda Ward — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months with two days served, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and complete the recommendations of that agency. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $918.75, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $325.
Continued or moved: Andrew Hammond, Marcus Respress, Greg Tyson, Jennifer Adkins-King, Steven Karenbauer, Shawniece Fitzpatrick, Mark Gates, Crystal Bailey, Jennifer George.
Inactive: Ryan Tevis, Cheryl Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.