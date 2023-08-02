District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 33, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Tracy Darcell Dodson, 52, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Leland Thomas Burnett, 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Vincent Lewis Perrotta, 43, of West Pittsburg, charged by state police with 24 violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Lindsey Nicole Weller, 26, of Ellwood City, two counts of possession of a contraband substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kayla Dyanne Lutz, 30, of Ellwood City, child endangerment.
•Dylan Hinchberger, 29, of Ellwood City, child endangerment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Brian Lee Payne, 39, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance.
•Amber Irene Moorhouse, 35, of Wampum, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Sandra L. Zang, 59, of New Castle, theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Timothy R. Flowers, 67, of Grove City, charged by Shenango police with bad checks.
•Patricia Lynne Beige, 75, of Beaver Falls, no arresting agency listed, charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
State police charged the following:
•Brian Bruce Wheeler, 34, of Pulaski, DUI, two counts of possession of contraband substance, five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Connor Lee Cain, 20, of Mercer, two DUI-related charges, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.