Correction
•Local. Anthony Palumbo’s first name was incorrect in a photo caption published with the story on the tree that fell in Cascade Park, in Tuesday’s page 1 article.
•Local. A headline stated the incorrect location of a Union Township crash in Tuesday’s page 3 article.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Victor Emmanuel Paul Mayle, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Darryl L. Jones, 33, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Jayden Jackson, 20, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and harassment.
