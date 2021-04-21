District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kristin Altenburg, 27, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Tony Huddleston, 39, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Daniel H. Watt, 33, of New Castle, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communications facility and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•David Alan Querriera, 59, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communications facility, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Donte L. Calhoun, 31, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communications facility, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Walter Tray Perry Sr., 27 of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault-victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Maurice Perkins Jr., 29, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Matthew Steven Leslie, 43, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of bad checks.
•Robert Lee Poremski, 37, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of receiving stolen property, disregarding traffic lane and terroristic threats.
•James R. Wright, 80, of New Wilmington, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property regulations.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jakob Matthew Hill, 26, of New Castle, terroristic threats and stalking.
•Dakota James Emery, 25, of Grove City, driving under the influence, failure to stop at stop sign and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•Kathy Brommer, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Tonya Swab, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Robert Heaney, of Edinburg, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Annunciata Nixon, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Jessica A. Taylor, 34, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Aaron Brown, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Cora Jones, 18, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Rebecca Grannis, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Cindy Edinger, of Wampum, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Tiffany Black, 37, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.