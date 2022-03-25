District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Maliyah F. Robinson, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals and one count each of strangulation, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement with soffit and fascia violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michelle Ann Johnston, 33, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with two counts of disorderly conduct.
•Saints Property LLC, of Union Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with residential rental property permit.
•Nicole M. Rogenski, 37, of Canfield, Ohio, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with fishing without a license and general/special rules and regulations.
