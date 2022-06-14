Correction
Local. Shelda Van Nest was among those who attended the South New Castle Borough Block Party. Her name was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Margaret Ann Black, 51, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, simple assault, resisting arrest, indecent assault-without consent of other and harassment.
•Michael P. Roberts, 42, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Niko M. D’Ambrosia, 20, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Kurtis Knickrehm, 35, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and failure to stop and give information or render aid.
•Rashon Patterson, 26, of New Castle, harassment.
•Bree Gorczycki, 45, of New Castle, harassment.
•Messaiha Janee Brewer, 29, of New Castle, harassment.
•Gregory Boice, 31, of New Castle, harassment.
•Taylor Palombaro, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Ciara L. Latham, 29, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Douglas Holt Conner, 59, of Ellwood City charged by Ellwood City police with habitual offenders and driving with license suspended.
State police charged the following:
•Eric Ja’Ci Deshawn Winters, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
•Robert Joseph Bachor, 55, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, careless driving, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•April Simmons, of Roy, WA, rodent harborage, protective treatment, weeds, unsafe structures and roofs and drainage.
•Darryl Simmons, of Roy, WA, rodent harborage, protective treatment, weeds, unsafe structures and roofs and drainage.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Scott Matthew Haley, 40, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with giving false identification to a law officer and disorderly conduct.
•Hazel A. Jurina, 66, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with weeds.
•Aaron Michael Martin, 18, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Jason Welch, 43, of New Castle, dogs at large.
State police charged the following:
•Erik S. Smith, 42, of Lowellville, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug parapher- nalia, improper sunscreening and obscured plates.
•Dakotah Lynn Myers, 30, of New Castle, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign and disorderly conduct.
