Correction
Living Here. The following New Castle residents were named to the Westminster College spring dean’s list: Haley Bittel, Hannah Bittel and Katelynn Debourelando-Kaylor. Incorrect names were submitted to The News and published in Monday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shane Michael Page, 34, of New Castle, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or propertyg.
•Frank Pollio Jr., 30, of New Castle, theft and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Dylan Michael Linderman, 32, of New Castle, three DUI counts, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a contraband substance.
•Nelek Eugene Mitchell Sr., 47, of New Castle, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
•Travis Andrew Rambo, 32, of New Castle, DUI, possession of contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Lindsey Renee Hissem, 37, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brad Anthony Penwell, 38, of Edinburg, DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kobe Allan Artis, of New Castle, charged by Shenango police with tampering/fabricating physical evidence, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and harassment.
