District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Devin D. Johnson, 39, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged:
•Alize Blair, 20, of Sharon, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Malcolm Kahil Gabron Jones, 29, of Hermitage, two counts each of access device counterfeit, altered or incomplete and receiving stolen property and one count of giving false identification to a law officer.
•Terrell Richards, 21, of New Castle, simple assault.
•James Panella 52, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, operating vehicle without required insurance and failure to stop at stop sign.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ronald A. Sturgeon, 81, of Harmony, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with loaded firearms in vehicle.
Ellwood City police charged:
•Tiffany Lyn Venezie, 38, of Ellwood City, curfew for minors.
•Mandy Sue Minnitte, 54, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Austin N. Miler, 24, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with simple assault and harassment.
•Lisa Marie Heslop, 37, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Paul M. Druschel, 48, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Madison Byler, 26, of New Wilmington, receiving stolen property and intimidating witness/victim.
State police charged the following:
•Keith Tyler Kreitzer, 22, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•William Charles Shoaff, 26, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
