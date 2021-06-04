District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jason Alan Burkett, 35, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Hailey Marie Keller, 30, of New Castle, accident damage to attended vehicle or property and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Alan Agnello, 60, of Anita, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Keith Allen Hart, 38, of Atlanta, Ga., charged by Union Township police with theft by deception and retail theft.
•Nicholas Nico Jackson, 26, of New Castle, charged by state police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, failure to use safety belt, no headlights, disregarding traffic lane and driving without a license.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shannon Lee Nulph, 44, of New Castle, two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
•Robert J. Cartwright, 35, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right and two counts of disregarding traffic lane.
