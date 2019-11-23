Police
•Accident. Markees Mahaffey, 44 of Pittsburgh, was driving in Interstate 376 around 12:50 p.m. Nov. 12 when he hit a car from behind that was stopped in the eastbound lane because of whiteout conditions, police reported. The stopped car was driven by Anton Holsapfel, 40, of New Castle. No injuries were reported. Mahaffey was cited for following too closely. Holsapfel’s car was towed.
•Accident. Dylan Kidder, 20, of East Liverpool, Ohio, hit a car from behind that was stopped to avoid a deer on Route 208 in Wilmington Township around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. The stopped car was driven by Jean C. Watson, 55, of Volant. No injuries were reported. Kidder’s car was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kendra Johnson, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Michelle Cherrier, 36, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Timothy Joshua Peak, 35, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Jennie Alexa Stephenson, 41, of New Castle, defiant trespass and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ronald Carlton Harmon, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with restricting fires and open burning violation.
