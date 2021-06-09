District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Christopher Cook, 39, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage and failure to cut weeds or grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Thomas J. Talley, 25, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal mischief.
•Samantha Marie Fye, 40, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Heather Mesko, 32, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michelle Laree Agnello, 26, of Wampum, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael A. Martin, 48, of Hillsville, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and criminal attempt-theft by deception.
•Alexander Douglas, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with failure to cut weeds or grass around property.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Zunobia Dawn Smith, 21, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lesley H. Best, 45, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Ashley Stelter, 28, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Tamelyn James, 55, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and scattering rubbish or land/stream.
•Sean Eric Nixon, 28, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Nicholas M. Cioffi, 19, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and driving an unregistered vehicle.
