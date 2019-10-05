Corrections
Local. Names listed on the south side of the Vietnam Memorial at Cascade Park include those who served in Vietnam as well as those who served in the military during the Vietnam era.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Steve Shinsky, of Slippery Rock, charged by municipal health violations with weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charge the following:
•Paul Kobak, of New Castle, three counts of motor vehicles violation and one count each of accumulation of rubbish or garbage and gutters and downspouts violation.
•Helen J. Miller, of New Castle, exterior walls violation, soffit and fascia violation and sidewalks and driveways violation.
•Sharon Hartle, of New Castle, accessory structures violation.
•Kody A. Bailey, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation, failure to cut weeds/grass and sanitation-exterior property areas.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jeffery John McMahan, 30, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Tara Ann Skelton, 45, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Taylor Renee Foley, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to posses a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police charged the following:
•Lynn S. Jensen, 44, of Portersville, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obligation upon termination of financial responsibility, register card not signed, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Cameron Christopher Champ, 18, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor, no rear lights and failure to use safety belt.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Raymond Antoine-Romarow Bailey, 33, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and no rear lights.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Harry W. F. Lyons Jr., 47, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, disorderly conduct, duty to give information and render aid and required financial responsibilty violation.
•Joshua Anthony Williams, 27, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
