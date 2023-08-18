District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•John Mark Lett, 22, of Youngstown, charged by New Castle police with marijuana possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tyreese Altman, 22, of Hermitage, charged by state police and other law enforcement with false identification to a law enforcement officer, distributing a small amount of marijuana not for sale and two traffic-related summaries.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jo Anne Kuhn, 56, of New Castle, charged by state police with three DUI-related charges.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jonathan Robert Duncan, 41, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two DUI charges.
•Michael Patrick Roberts, 43, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance, disorderly conduct and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
