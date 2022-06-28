District judges
•Kelly Garcia, 36, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Joseph A. Reynolds, 36, of Harmony, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•William Scott Maine, 51, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest and driving at an unsafe speed.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jennie Alexa Stephenson, 44, of New Castle, false alarm to agency of public safety, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Tessa C. Johnson, 26, of New Castle, two counts of hindering apprehension/prosecution.
Log In
