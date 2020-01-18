Correction
•Local. Sherrie Lynn McNicholas was misidentified in Friday’s marriage licenses.
Births
To Justin Farris and Rebecca Kelley of New Castle, a son on Jan. 15, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Jeffrey and Melissa Foreman of Ellwood City, a son on Jan. 14, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Darryll Lamont Jones, 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with burglary, criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking, possession of controlled substances-contraband/inmate and intent to possess a controlled substance.
RICK RUSSO
•Yolanda Jaimez, 43, of New Castle, charged by municipal animal control with four counts of cruelty to animals.
