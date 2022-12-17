Police
STATE
•Accident. Ryan D. Harvey, 46, was driving his Nissan Altima around 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the 422 west exit of state Route 168 in Taylor Township when he traveled off the road and struck a tree. He sustained unspecified injuries and was wearing his seat belt.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Stephen McDonald, 40, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
•Jeffery S. Gray, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Lori L. Kennedy, 43, of East Liverpool, Ohio, charged state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Ashley Edinger, 37, of Ellwood City, accumulation of ashes, garbage and rubbish prohibited.
•Craig Phillip Steeb, 32, of Portersville, rubbish, garbage and inoperable vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Patrick G. Ginty, 25, of Poland, Ohio, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with shooting at or causing injury to human beings.
