District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•James Edward Cracraft, 46, of Edinburg, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dajoi Traevon Taylor, 27, of New Castle, theft of services and scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Marcus S. Respress, 50, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Anthony Wayne Phillips, 59, of New Castle, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Taiya B. Statti, 24, of Ellwood City, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Waylon Paul Juart, 38, of Edinburg, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, having an improper muffler, reckless driving and careless driving.
•Jennifer Claire Benson, 37, of Sharon, two counts each of retail theft and defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•William L. Laux, 67, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Lori Smiley, 61, of New Castle, disorderly house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.