Corrections
•Local. The first name of Sam Phillips of Edinburg was incorrect in Thursday’s article about Shop with a Cop.
•Obituary. The date of birth for Constance Amodie was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition. She was born in 1946.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Carly Paige Beck, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Samantha Marie Martin, 22, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Devin Michael Habib, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house and disorderly conduct.
