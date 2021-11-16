Births
To Nicole Anne and Nathaniel Hunter of New Wilmington, a daughter on Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Tammy M. Williams of New Wilmington, a daughter on Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. James W. Griffith, 40, of New Castle was southbound on State Line Road in Hickory Township around 7 a.m. Thursday when a deer ran onto the road and struck his 2010 Toyota Camry, causing the vehicle to leave the road and strike a utility pole. Griffith sustained minor injury and was transported by Noga Ambulance to UPMC Jameson. His vehicle was removed from the scene by McDaniel’s Towing.
•Theft. A 72-year-old Volant man notified police Nov. 9 that his debit card information had been stolen and that a fake company called Dex Med Inc. was withdrawing $75 a month from his checking account without his approval. The victim was able to stop the withdrawals.
•Accident. Police said Harry E. Stewart, 75, of Portersville was southbound on Portersville Road in Perry Township about 12:50 p.m. Nov. 5 when he crested a hill in his 2014 Ford Escort and collided with the rear of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler operated by Allen R. Forsythe, 43, of Callery, Pennsylvania, who was delivering mail on the west shoulder of the road with a yellow emergency light illuminated on the roof of his vehicle. Stewart’s car rolled twice before landing upright in the oncoming lane. Stewart sustained minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital. Forsythe was not hurt. Both vehicles were towed. Stewart was cited for following too closely.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Benjamin Ray Stiffler, 39, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Shannon Raquel Hooks, 51, of New Castle, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•James C. Johnson, 35, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license, failure to obey traffic control devices and illegal parking on sidewalk.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Tanya Renee Dimaggio, 39, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lane.
•Michael Charles Yanssens, 29, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle, improper emergence from alley, driveway or building and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Jason Robert Mulig, 46, of Ellwood City, theft by unlawful taking.
•Jeffery M. Stelter, 42, of Ellwood City, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Patrick McCloskey, 41, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Jacob Henry Gunderson, 44, of New Castle, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
