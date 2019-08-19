Births
To Kelly and Michael Masone Jr. of New Castle, a son on Aug. 14, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Elizabeth and David Huff of New Castle, a son on Aug. 15, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Gabrielle Libengood of New Castle and Dylan Strickler of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 15, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Holly and Steven Selby of Enon Valley, a son on Aug. 15, 2019, at Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Cited. A nontraffic citation has been issued to Richard Yough, 55, of New Castle for failing to keep a dog confined and firmly secured at all times so the dog can not stray beyond the premises on which it is secured. Police said Yough’s dog left its residence on several occasions.
•Cited Police said Kelsey Meyers, 23, of Butler was cited for harassment following a possible domestic abuse incident at 1 a.m. Aug. 5. According to the police report, officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Route 18, Wilmington Township. Police learned a physical altercation occurred between a couple who lived there, according to the report.
•Accident. Police said Phillip D. Labor, 41, of Ellwood City was westbound on Route 488, Perry Township, at 2 p.m. on July 20 when his motorcycle struck a utility pole, throwing Labor from the vehicle. According to the police report, Labor landed on and damaged a flowering crabapple tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.