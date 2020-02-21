Birth
To Cassandra Moore of Ne Castle and Gregory Anderson, a son, on Feb. 17, 2020 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Grant E. Shrewsbury, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ryan Michael Johnjulio, 33, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Kevin Chen, 18, of Mercer, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of possession of marijuana, use/ possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, disregarding flashing red signal, failure to keep right and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Matthew F. Jura, 30, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Brittany Ellison, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at large.
State police charged the following:
•Riley Patrick Hunt, 21, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal parking within 30 feet of traffic signal and careless driving.
•Anthony D. Kordish, 23, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, failure to keep right, careless driving and reckless driving.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Michael D. Thomas, 55, of New Castle, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
•Marinelli Realty, of Shenango Township, rubbish and junk material on property and nuisance property.
•Helen Tepilowski, of New Castle, violation of Pennsylvania uniform construction code/ordinance.
