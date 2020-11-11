District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Marcie Lynn Redmond, 49, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.
•Sean Eric Nixon Jr., 27, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person.
•Morgan Ann McBurney, of New Castle, harassment.
•Marina Rose Sumner, of New Castle, harassment.
•Christopher William Laux, 32, of New Castle, retaliation against witness or victim, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWIGHT
State police charged:
•Nichole Marie Benincase, of New Castle, two counts of harassment.
•Angela C. McCune, 38, of Butler, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
•Shannon Lynn Schlagel, 39, of Cabot, defiant trespass.
•Kristopher J. Cousins, 42, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Jerry William McPherson, 56, of Enon Valley, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle, driving without a license and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Aaron Isaac Yoder, 40, of Washington, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and driving without a license.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged:
•Joshua Richard McWilliams, 38, of Butler, conspiracy-retail theft.
•Brandy Leigh Ifft, 38, of Butler, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Jason A. Burkett, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
State police charged:
•Aaron T. Harper, 19, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Kaitlyn Marie Ashby, 21, of Puyallup, Wash., harassment.
•Cera Michelle Hagberg, 19, of New Castle, harassment.
•Samantha Lynn Wallace, 41, of Verona, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and violating hazard regulation.
