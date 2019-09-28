District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Darey C. Walker, 39, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General with fraud in obtaining food stamps or assistance.
•George Maynard Stevenish, 29, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Riley Patrick Hunt, 20, of New Wilmington, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•William P. Kirschner, 62, of Lowellville, Ohio, retail theft.
•Christopher L. Pasquarello, 53, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and failure to keep right.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tyler Manning Pounds, 21, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
•Andre Shontez Lee, 23, of Detroit, Mich., charged by Ellwood City police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Tyler James Nelson, 28, of Bessemer, harassment.
•Lacey Lynn Swagger, 26, of Bessemer, harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Ronald G. Lyons Jr., 38, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, driving with license suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Harry G. Kramer III, 61, of Volant, charged by Thomas K. Shannon Jr. with willfully fails or refuses to make any such contribution or other payment required.
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by Shenango Township police with four counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
