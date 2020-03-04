District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kristen Elizabeth McDuffie, 33, of New Castle, charged by Lawrence County detectives with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Anthony Louis Houk, 36, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with harassment..
New Castle police charged:
•Brandon R. Casey, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Christopher Miller, of New Castle, harassment.
•Michael Isaiah Cuffie, 36, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Richard Robert Robinson, 35, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
